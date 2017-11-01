SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC’s senior senator said he’s pleased the Trump administration is considering treating the New York attack suspect as an enemy combatant

— A Republican challenger to Gov. Henry McMaster insists she will not collect a salary if she wins election next year

— Authorities say a Columbia man shot and killed another who pulled a gun on him while negotiating a sale

— An effort is underway to bring a program to SC which encourages health and longevity by changing a community’s overall environment