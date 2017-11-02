Charleston’s affordable housing bond referendum gets backing from mayor

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and affordable housing organizations announced their support Thursday for the $20 million affordable housing bond referendum which will be on the ballot Tuesday.

The Post and Courier reports that members of the Charlestonians for Better Housing board held the event in front of Williams Terrace, a new Charleston Housing Authority complex for low-income seniors downtown.

If voters approve the referendum it will allow the city to borrow $20 million for more affordable housing projects, Tecklenburg said there will be many more developments to come.

His announcement followed the group’s flier mailed to voters across the city over the past week, which said, “It’s time to restore some sanity to Charleston’s housing market.”