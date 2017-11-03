Open enrollment underway for ACA coverage

People who need to enroll for health insurance coverage through the exchanges established through the Affordable Care Act have until December 15 to do so. The open enrollment period is several weeks shorter for 2017 than in years past.

Blue Cross Blue Shield is the only insurer offering plans on the exchange to South Carolina residents. The company is offering 24 plans for residents to choose from for coverage.

According to 2016 census information, nearly 15 percent of South Carolina’s residents are uninsured.

“I think there is more confusion,” said Patti Embry-Tautenhan with Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina. “This year we’re finding that because the period is shorter, because there’s been a lot of back and forth at the federal level, I think people are unclear whether or not the insurance is available to them.”

So to clear up the questions and help people find the plan that works best for them, the company has several outreach sessions statewide. Embry-Tautenhan said BCBS has a plan to fit everyone’s need and budget.

“There should be a plan out there that meets your needs,” she said. “We’re local. We have a long history in this state of working for our friends, our neighbors, our communities. So our approach this year is really consistent with our approach in years past.”

Embry-Tautenhan encouraged people who are confused about their coverage or needs to contact a local insurance agent.

“Eighty-two percent of people who get their insurance through the exchange have subsidies so they’re going to be largely insulated from the 31 percent increase. They’re going to see between a $9-10 increase in their premium,” she said.

SC Blue RV Tour Stops

Greenville: Oct. 30 – Nov. 12, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Magnolia Park Shopping Center, 1025 Woodruff Road

Summerville: Nov. 6 – 10, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Doctors Care, 10160 Dorchester Road

Fort Mill: Nov. 13 – 17, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Doctors Care, 8384 Charlotte Hwy.

Myrtle Beach: Nov. 13 – 25, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Myrtle Beach Square Mall, 2411 N Oak St.

Aiken: Nov. 20 – 23, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Doctors Care, 850 Aiken Mall Drive SW

Myrtle Beach: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Doctors Care, 1221 21st Ave. North

Rock Hill: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Doctors Care, 2174 Cherry Road

Greenville: Dec. 3 – 15, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Magnolia Park Shopping Center, 1025 Woodruff Road

Bluffton: Dec. 4 – 9, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hampton Inn, 29 William Pope Dr.

Florence: Dec. 11 – 15, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Doctors Care, 2200 S Irby St,

People who need more information on enrollment can call 877-313-2583 or click here. Click here to enroll via healthcare.gov.