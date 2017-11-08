USC Upstate says law required notification on shooter, but law enforcement says info was wrong

The University of South Carolina Upstate says federal regulations required it lock down the Spartanburg campus after a shooting was reported at nearby apartments Tuesday. However, the school’s initial report of a suspect on campus with an “automatic weapon” was called “not accurate” by law enforcement.

A Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the victim told deputies he was shot and injured by another man he had stopped to ask for directions. But the spokesman said the victim’s story later changed after he was taken to the hospital and he became uncooperative. As a result, investigators do not have a suspect at this point, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo. The victim was not a student.

Bobo was critical of the college for tweeting out during the lockdown that the suspect was a black male with an “automatic weapon,” saying that information did not come from law enforcement but from the apartment complex’s management. Bobo said an employee at Campus Edge Apartments sent out a group text to other employees, including a former security officer who forwarded the information to the USC Upstate public safety department.

“At no time did my agency advise USC Upstate to go on lockdown status, and none of our deputies have been on their campus searching for a possible suspect,” Bobo stated. “The first time we learned of a notification that Upstate put out of a black male suspect with an automatic weapon, khaki pants, and a grey hoodie carrying an automatic weapon is when a local reporter showed it to one of our lieutenants and sergeants on the scene.”

He said the former security officer — who is now a Spartanburg County deputy — did not share the information with deputies who ended up responding to the call, adding to the confusion. Bobo said he later spoke with the Campus Edge employee, who told him she described an individual she saw running after the gunshots but that she never saw a weapon in his hand. She added that she never mentioned any weapon in her group text.

USC-Upstate spokeswoman Tammy Whaley said the school’s police chief had to respond quickly after learning about gunshots at the apartments across the street. Officers eventually placed the entire campus on lockdown and notified students via the SpartAlert text system to stay in place.

Whaley said the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act requires all institutions of higher education that participate in the federal student financial aid program to disclose information about crime on their campuses and in the surrounding communities.

“If there’s a situation where there’s a threat of violence or there could be an ongoing situation where out students, faculty or staff could be harmed either on our campus or in the surrounding neighborhood, we have to put those alerts out,” she said. “And that’s what we did.”

She was echoed by the college’s on-campus police department.

“The Department of Public Safety exists to serve and protect the campus community and it was in the best interest of USC Upstate that our buildings be locked down,” USC Upstate Chief of Police Klay Peterson said in a statement. “We did not want to risk the safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

Bobo said the sheriff’s office plans to meet with school leaders to work out how communication issues can be handled in the future.