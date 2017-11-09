Greenville County school bus catches on fire

A Greenville County school bus caught fire Thursday morning while high school students were on board.

The Greenville County School District issued a release which said the driver noticed smoke and small flames coming from the rear engine of his bus.

The driver pulled over and the district said the fire went out, but the driver evacuated 29 Southside High School students as a precaution. No one was injured. The students were taken to school on different bus.

The fire is the latest in a string reported the past two years South Carolina school buses.

It also occurred the same week that Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, told The State newspaper he wanted to override Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto of millions of dollars for new buses. McMaster does not want the new bus money to come from lottery funds he said should go towards scholarships.