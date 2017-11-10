New VALOR program to assist SC military members with legal matters

A new program will help members of the military with personal legal matters in South Carolina.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the Veterans Active/Reserve Legal Outreach, or VALOR, program Thursday which will provide free legal assistance to military members . He said the new assistance will better connect veterans and military members with legal services. “I’ve seen firsthand the benefits that the legal community can provide to our military families,” said Wilson.

The VALOR program will coordinate existing legal resources for the military and veterans in South Carolina and fill-in where gaps exist. “The legal community that I’ve been part of has long recognized that his has a moral obligation to provide service and support to those who defend our values and freedoms. And all those things we treasure,” Wilson said.

The program is a collaboration between the Attorney General’s Office, the South Carolina Bar, South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center, Nelson Mullins law firm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the SC National Guard, the VFW, American Legion, DAV, and Marine Corps League.

The first free clinic will be held in January in Rock Hill, with the second scheduled for February in Columbia. Subsequent clinics around the state will be announced at a later date.