SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

— Members of a state House legal panel advanced a half-dozen bills which would favor customers in ongoing power company disputes

— Authorities have now confirmed the name of an inmate they said was stabbed to death at a state prison in Lee County

— State health officials have confirmed the first flu death of the season in South Carolina

— An attorney representing the other driver in a crash that led to a DUI charge for State Sen. Paul Campbell says he was forced to sue civilly