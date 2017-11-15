South Carolina workforce board approves strategic plan to strengthen labor market

South Carolina Radio Network

With South Carolina’s unemployment rate near historic lows, state officials say the workforce system has to work harder to ensure a skilled labor force is available for new and expanding businesses.

The State Workforce Development Board (SWDB), the governor’s arm for workforce development, has approved a three-year strategic plan to build a cohesive, collaborative and innovative workforce system.

 

“This plan sets forth objectives and strategies that will serve as a blueprint for the board’s commitment to continuously develop a skilled talent pipeline that meets the needs of business and promotes a sustainable economy, while providing South Carolinians with a livable wage,” the board’s Governance Committee chairman Pat Michaels said in a release.

 

The board has identified four strategic objectives to meet in order to become the catalyst in building a stronger workforce across South Carolina. Those objectives are:

 

·         Identify, invest in and support educational and developmental strategies to better prepare a skilled workforce for current and emerging jobs.

·         Align resources, policies and strategies between state, local and regional systems to continuously improve outcomes for businesses, individuals and partners.

·         Identify current and future workforce needs of South Carolina business and industry to support career pathways in growth sectors.

·         Engage job seekers, employers and other workforce partners through marketing and outreach and articulate a value proposition specific to each.

 

The plan will allow the board to focus its efforts on growing the capacity and performance of the state’s workforce system.

 


