Members of House Oversight Committee seek public safety director’s resignation, say ‘no confidence’ in him

Members of a South Carolina House committee have asked for the resignation of the state’s public service director, saying they do not have confidence in his leadership.

The letter from members of the House Oversight Committee follows more than a year of its review into the Department of Public Safety. Their report and a corresponding survey by the state Inspector General’s office found low morale and high turnover among the agency’s Highway Patrol troopers.

Legislators have focused their ire on director Leroy Smith, citing troopers concern about his focus on discipline even for minor offenses. That led to one Capt. David Whatley resigning in a committee meeting last week.

“When the climate at the Department of Public Safety is such that its mission is compromised as a consequence of the failure of leadership, change is needed.” states the letter signed by committee chairman State Rep. Weston Newton, R-Bluffton, and 12 others. The signees include seven Republicans and four Democratic members of the committee, plus current House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, and his predecessor State Rep. Bruce Bannister.