SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

— SCE&G said it will reduce ratepayers’ bills after abandoning construction on a nuclear project, but legislators say it’s not enough

— Members of a state House committee have asked for the resignation of South Carolina’s public safety director

— Mercedes Vans says it will open its plant expansion in Ladson ahead of schedule

— Thousands of college basketball fans are in Myrtle Beach this week for the Puerto Rico Tip-Off Tournament. Yes, you read that correctly