SC unemployment rate remains unchanged in October

South Carolina’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in October as the number of people finding jobs ticked up nominally while the overall workforce continued to grow.

The state Department of Employment and Workforce said the month set another all-time high for total number of South Carolinians working, but the 1,800-net jobs increase was not mathematically significant enough to lower the overall jobless rate at 3.9 percent.

The agency said 91,091 people were reported as unemployed in October, the lowest number since February 2001, when the state had almost 900,000 fewer residents. Meanwhile, the state’s labor force increased by nearly 1,600 people to 2.33 million overall.

Nationally, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.1 percent in October from 4.2 percent in September.

The job sectors with the largest growth in October were Leisure and Hospitality (4,500 net increase) and Professional and Business Services (3,500 net increase). The largest loss was Manufacturing, which shed 2,200 jobs in October.