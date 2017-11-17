SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A state legislator says it’s possible a decade’s worth of South Carolina’s laws have not technically been in effect

— School bus attendant accused of hitting and punching a three-year-old special needs student has been sentenced to prison

— Two fellow veterans whose remains were unclaimed by their families were buried with military honors at Ft. Jackson cemetery

— Former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting an unarmed driver will be sentenced in two weeks