Senate confirms Spartanburg attorney as SC’s newest federal judge after nearly two years

The U.S. Senate has unanimously confirmed a Spartanburg attorney as a district judge for South Carolina, easing passage for an appointee by President Donald Trump who was also nominated by his predecessor.

Donald Coggins has more than 30 years of trial experience, according to his bio. He was a founding member of the Harrison, White, Smith and Coggins law firm in Spartanburg and focused on civil litigation.

He was nominated by President Barack Obama in February 2016 and was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee, but the session ended before the full Senate voted on his nomination. The White House normally relies on a state’s legislative delegation before choosing district judges.

“Don is a highly qualified and well-respected attorney who will make a great judge,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a statement. “I’m confident he will administer justice to the people of South Carolina in an even-handed manner. I wish him well in his new endeavors.”

Coggins will replace retired District Judge Joseph Anderson. One opening still remains on the federal bench in South Carolina. The president has tapped Greenville attorney and former South Carolina Bar President Marvin Quattlebaum for the post.