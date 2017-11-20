Coroner ID’s driver shot and killed by Greenville County deputy after DUI traffic chase crash

Greenville County authorities have now identified a man shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy following a suspected DUI chase on Sunday night.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 27-year-old Jacob McCarty died from multiple gunshot wounds. The Sheriff’s Office said McCarty was shot after he pulled out a gun shortly after crashing into a store.

Sherff Will Lewis told reporters the vehicle had gotten away after an attempted DUI stop near Travelers Rest earlier in the evening, before deputies caught up to McCarty again in Greenville proper. Lewis said McCarty struck and disabled one Sheriff’s Office vehicle during the chase. Deputies eventually tried to stop McCarty by causing his car to spin out. The rear of the car struck the Olde Homestead appliance store along Cedar Lane Drive.

Lewis said the driver “presented a firearm” after the crash. The sheriff said deputies tried to negotiate with McCarty, but one deputy fired several gunshots.

“We made every effort to negotiate this into a peaceful resolution, and it just didn’t work out,” Lewis said in a press briefing at the scene.

The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating the incident, as it does for most officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. A SLED spokesman said there is dashboard and body camera footage of the shooting, but he does not know yet what it shows.