Record numbers of SC travelers expected for Thanksgiving holiday

A record number of travelers are expected to hit the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday in South Carolina.

AAA Carolinas says it expects about 700,000 South Carolinians to travel more than 50 miles from home this week and about 90% of them will drive. Nationwide, they will be on the road with about 4.5 million total drivers, up 3.25 percent over last year.

“I think we’re going to see record numbers for Thanksgiving,” AAA Carolinas spokeswoman Tiffany Wright said. “I think we’ll see record numbers for Christmas. Consumer spending has been up and we’ve seen that over the last several months so it’s led to more folks taking those close-to-home trips… they normally wouldn’t take. ”

Drivers in South Carolina continue to enjoy some of the cheaper gas prices in the country. But nationwide, they’re paying the highest gas prices for the Thanksgiving holiday since 2014.

“The Carolinas are still in the top 10 nationwide for having the lowest gas prices,” Wright said.

For those who fly, average airfares are at their lowest rate since 2013.

“The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year. That’s not going to be any different this year,” she said.

The list of most popular travel destinations for Thanksgiving does not include South Carolina, however: