Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A man who killed a Sumter County sergeant is scheduled to be executed, but state officials admit they lack the means to follow through

— South Carolina’s highest court has released the legislature from any further requirement to provide better education

— Crews hope to begin work this month on an observation tower atop South Carolina’s highest point

— A Townville man drowned in Lake Hartwell after his boat drifted away while he was trying to dock