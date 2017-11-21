Board of Education approves $55 million in school infrastructure improvement funding

South Carolina’s Board of Education on Tuesday approved over $55 million in funds allotted by the General Assembly to be used for school facility improvement projects in forty-eight eligible school districts.

“I commend State Board Chair Dr. Ivan Randolph and the State Board of Education on their steadfast work to hear and approve these capital improvement requests.” Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said in a statement.

Many of South Carolina’s schools do not have the local revenue available to make substantial safety and infrastructure improvements. Spearman said the funds will go a long way in improving conditions in those areas.

The Department of Education established application due dates for districts ranging from August 11th to November 10th. Districts submitted applications with their top three capital improvement project funding requests that must address health and safety, technology, career and technology education programs, or deferred maintenance needs. Facilities eligible for funding included instructional and related support facilities such as classrooms, libraries, media centers, labs, cafeterias, and physical education spaces. Centralized district administration facilities, facilities normally identified with interscholastic sports activities, and new construction projects were not eligible for funding.

The agency and its board analyzed funding requests by utilizing facility assessments that were completed by third party contractors hired and paid for by the state earlier this year.

All 48 eligible school district applied for and received $1.1 million in funding. A short description of each district’s approved request can be found here.