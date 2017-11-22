Five South Carolina highways ranked among nation’s most dangerous

Five South Carolina highways were listed among America’s 25 most dangerous by a transportation software firm’s rankings.

The analysis by the company Teletrac lists interstates 26, 85 and 95, and U.S. highways 1 and 17 among its list, which is scored based on fatal crash data kept by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

I-95 came in at fifth-most dangerous, tops in South Carolina, averaging a death every 1.4 miles — or 0.703 deaths each mile.

Crashes while traffic is moving, overturned vehicles and run-ins with trees were listed among the top most common harmful events.

Teletrac used federal traffic fatality data from 2015 for its report. Nationwide, 35,092 people were killed on the nation’s highways and interstates alone, not accounting for state routes or non-highways.