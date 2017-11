Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— New video released this week shows the moment State Sen. Paul Campbell blew over the alcohol limit after his DUI arrest this month

— Columbia teen accused of making fake profiles that made online threats to fellow students at a Midlands high school

— Fairfield County Council votes to sue SCE&G over nuclear project’s abandonment

— SC’s top prosecutor is asking Congress to require every state recognize concealed weapon permits from all other states