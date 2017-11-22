Video shows Sen. Campbell insist he blew over DUI limit because test took too long

New video released this week shows the moment State Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley, blew over the legal blood-alcohol limit after his DUI arrest earlier this month.

Campbell was charged with driving under the influence and lying to law enforcement. Highway Patrol troopers said the senator switched seats with his wife after a crash and told them she was driving. Dashcam video released two weeks ago showed that troopers responding to the crash said they smelled alcohol on Campbell’s breath and noticed inconsistencies in his and his wife’s account of why both got out of the vehicle.

Video released by the State Law Enforcement Division on Tuesday showed what happened after Campbell arrived at the Charleston County Detention Center and the trooper started to administer the blood-alcohol content (BAC) test. The video showed the senator criticize the Datamaster system used for the test.

Listen to audio below (4:02)

“Would you like to do this on nicer, better tools?” the trooper asks. “I’m all about that.”

“I want to get you those,” Campbell responds. “I want to get you the solid, state tool so you don’t have to go through all this calibration (expletive).”

“I’m all about that,” the trooper answers. “But, unfortunately, this is what we’ve got.”

“That’s cause it’s what we give you,” the senator admits.

Campbell also repeated his criticism that he did not feel he should have been handcuffed in the patrol cruiser, insisting he was not a threat.

“This is good that I’m going through this stuff,” he tells the trooper. “In some ways. It kind of sucks in some ways. But, by and large, we need to change the protocol. We really do.”

The footage showed Campbell and the trooper spoke about sports and the Houston Astros World Series title earlier that week while waiting 20 minutes for the system to calibrate. Once ready, Campbell predicted he was around .05 and .06 (within the state’s .08 limit) but reiterated that he was not driving. However, the trooper tells him the result was actually .09.

Campbell appears surprised by the result. “Well, see, you kept me here for 20 minutes. If you’d have tested me when I got out of the car, it would’ve been an .06”

“How is it going to go up?” the trooper asks.

“Because of the alcohol in the stomach. It goes into the system,” Campbell insists. “Can I do it again?”

“No,” was the reply.

While the calibration took 20 minutes, other dashcam footage showed it had also been more than 90 minutes since troopers arrived on the crash scene along Interstate 26.

Campbell has maintained his wife was driving at the time of the crash. He is due to appear back in court on January 8.