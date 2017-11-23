SCRN Evening Newscast (Audio)

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an Upstate deputy has been charged in a July crash that killed a college student. 26 year old Anderson County Deputy Timothy Ryan Chapman turned himself in yesterday and is charged with reckless homicide. Chapman was chasing a stolen vehicle July 23 on when his patrol car crashed into a car driven by 22-year-old Joshua Caleb Martin. Troopers said Chapman’s car struck Martin’s car pinning him inside. Martin died at the scene. Investigators say findings showed sufficient evidence to support charging Chapman with reckless homicide