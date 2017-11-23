South Carolina Red Cross says be safe when cooking this holiday season

The kick-off to the holidays has arrived. Thanksgiving will bring millions of people together to enjoy time with loved ones and a delicious holiday dinner.

But American Red Cross volunteers say they respond to a house fire every 3 hours and 45 minutes on average in South Carolina.

South Carolina Red Cross spokesman Cuthbert Langley told South Carolina Radio Network to be prepared and in touch with your soundings. “It is very important that people are aware of what they are doing and how they are doing it,” he said. “Of course, a smoke alarm, that’s best way to make sure your home is ready and prepared for a fire.

He recommended installing a smoke alarm near your kitchen, on each level of your home, near sleeping areas, and inside and outside bedrooms if you sleep with doors closed. Use the test button to check it each month. Replace all batteries at least once a year if the alarm requires it.

Langley said, when you are cooking, wear appropriate clothing. “One thing too of course you’re going to be talking a lot with your family members, don’t wear any lose clothing or sleeves that can dangle while you’re cooking.

He said if you are frying, grilling or broiling food, never leave it unattended and stay in the kitchen. He also warns would-be chefs to turn off their stove if they do need to leave the kitchen for even a short period of time. If you plan to deep fry a turkey, do it outside and away from the house.