Greenville Health System, Palmetto Health seek to refinance $1.5 billion in debt

The state’s largest healthcare provider and a yet-to-be-named body that includes Greenville Health System (GHS) and Palmetto Health wants to merge $1.5 billion in existing debt from nine hospitals as part of the new partnership between the largest health care provider that now covers half of South Carolina.

According to The Greenville News the partnership between the hospitals was finalized this week. The nonprofit company that oversees finances and strategy for both GHS and Palmetto Health is seeking from the Greenville County Council a $1.5 billion bond to consolidate debts from both healthcare systems.

The new organization now includes hospitals in the Midlands. Which means the Greenville County Council would have to consider a resolution to approve restructuring of up to $863.5 million in debt for three hospitals not in Greenville County as part of the $1.5 billion request.

The request to issue $1.5 billion in bonds doesn’t include any new projects or new debt, it’s solely to refinance existing debt as the two health systems come together to form a new company.