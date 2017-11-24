Gun violence at a Walmart parking lot in Georgetown

The Island Packet newspaper reports that a Walmart parking lot in Georgetown was the scene of gun violence early Friday morning, according to a post on the Georgetown Police Department Facebook page.

It may have been Black Friday, but the fight had nothing to do with the last flat screen television or this year’s hottest toy, according to the post. The Walmart parking lot was where the conflict ended, not where it began.

According to the report man identified as Roderick Anderson got in an argument at a gas station in Georgetown.

When he got to the Walmart parking lot, the person he was arguing with approached him. A fight broke out and the suspect fired two shots at Anderson’s vehicle one of which struck Anderson, according to the report.

The shooting took place at roughly 3 a.m. the post said.