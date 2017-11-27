New Crimestoppers app allows tipsters to submit photos, video

People who submit crime tips to Crimestoppers of the Midlands can now do so using an app on their smartphones.

“We’re catching up with the millennials since everybody is doing everything by phone anyway,” said Lt. Curtis Wilson of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a member of the Crimestoppers board.

“You download the free app to your phone, iPhone or even an Android and basically still give information anonymously to Crimestoppers. Simple. Fast. Easy. Quick,” he said.

The app allows you to submit more information which might help law enforcement officers locate the wanted person or identify the suspect.

“You also can take pictures. You can also capture video and send that information over as well,” he said. “You can even check on tips that you may have submitted to Crimestoppers as well . . . it’s just another way to keep up with the technology.”

Crimestoppers of the Midlands covers 19 of the state’s 44 counties. It is the first in the state to have the app. Crimestoppers organizations in the Lowcountry and Upstate are expected to eventually have the technology. Once they do, it will interface statewide for crime tip submissions.

All information submitted is anonymous. If the information leads to an arrest, a reward is provided.

“You can submit all kinds of great information and remain anonymous,” Wilson said. “The other upside to this is you get to check on your tip and follow up with it through your phone.”

The app also includes a real-time two-way chat.

“This is such a great new thing that Crimestoppers is doing and it’s a way that we can get more citizens involved,” said Wilson.

To download the free app, search for P3 Tips in your iPhone app store or Google Play. You still can continue to submit tips via phone at 888-Crime-SC or online by clicking here.

Click here to watch a video explaining how P3 Tips works.