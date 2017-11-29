Charleston airport has new nursing stations

Nursing mothers now have a private place to breastfeed or pump at Charleston International Airport.

Airport officials say the Mamava suite is a self-contained, mobile pod with benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump, and a door that can be locked for privacy. The 4-foot by 8-foot pod is meant for individual use, but can fit mothers with babies and other children in tow.

There are two suites in the airport, one before security in baggage claim and the other after security near the restrooms at the top of Concourse B. Nursing mothers will find instructions on the doors for how to access the suites, which remain locked at all times.

“This is another step in the continued transformation of Charleston International Airport,” Charleston County Aviation Authority Executive Director Paul Campbell said in a statement.“Our mission is to establish a world-class airport committed to providing the best passenger experience possible.”



“We’re thrilled to support breastfeeding mamas at Charleston International Airport,” said in the statement Sascha Mayer, co-founder and CEO of Mamava. “We believe that all mamas deserve a clean, comfortable, and dignified place to use a breast pump or breastfeed distraction-free—anywhere, anytime. Mamava pods provide flexibility for facilities and easy access for moms.”

