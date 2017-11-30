Dept. of Employment and Workforce expands program teaching job skills to young people

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce in expanding a program that teaches job skills to at-risk high school students to include young people no longer in school.

For 13 years, the Jobs for America’s Graduates program has been taught in South Carolina schools. Last year the program had a completion rate of 98.86 percent. The state is now expanding the program to include young people 16-24 years old who are not in school.

“In addition to getting a GED, which is one of the program requirements, they will learn job skills, they will get work experience and they will have also community service experience,” said Director of Workforce Programs Mary Jo Schmick.

“A lot of them have barriers, just general life barriers besides literacy,” she said. “They might have come from bad situations, home life — or lack of home life and just need some guidance to get them into self-sufficient employment.”

JAG-SC has assisted more than 11,000 students through 25 affiliated sites since the program started.

“We’ve had great success with our in-school program. We have a 98% graduation rate,” Schmick said. “The population that we’re targeting now is a lot harder to keep involved and keep in the program so our performance criteria is lower, so our goals — it’s just a difficult population to keep on track.”

In addition to the classroom and work experience, students work with job mentors. The program’s mission is to keep kids at risk of dropping out of school from doing so. Students who complete the program end up being placed in employment, higher education or the military.

“The mentorship is a big part of this program,” she said. “So that the JAG specialists who work with these students, they really make a big difference in their lives and really help them to where they need to be to be better citizens.”

“We’re certainly wanting our out-of-school program to mimic what we have been doing in the in-school program,” said DEW Director of Media Relations Robert Bouyea.

The department is offering up to $200,000 to schools, churches, non-profits and community programs who would like to offer the program. Any public, private, nonprofit agencies that work with youth can apply and they will have to partner with local workforce area offices.

An informational session for groups interested in applying for the grants is December 8. Applications are due January 10, 2018.

For more information on the program, click here.