Officer-involved shooting at state park in McCormick County

Officials have confirmed an officer-involved shooting at a popular state park in McCormick County, although they have so far released few details on what happened.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident at Hickory Knob State Park early Thursday morning. The popular state golf resort is located on the shores of Strom Thurmond Reservoir roughly 8 miles west of McCormick and 40 miles northwest of Augusta, Georgia.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is at a Greenwood hospital for non-life threatening injuries. WJBF-TV reports a park ranger fired the shots.

No other information has been released on what happened. The State Law Enforcement Division has since taken over the investigation, which is normal procedure whenever a shooting involves a law enforcement officer. However, a SLED spokesman was out of the office Thursday and the agency did not release any additional information.