Private college to manage some of SC’s public charter schools

Some of South Carolina’s public charter schools will have a private school oversee them.

According to The State newspaper, South Carolina Public Charter School District’s trustees voted Thursday to approve requests by five schools under their purview to transfer their oversight from the state government to Erskine College.

The schools are Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia, Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant, Coastal Leadership Academy in Myrtle Beach, Royal Live Oaks Academy in Hardeeville and Mevers School of Excellence in Goose Creek.

The private Presbyterian-aligned college’s Charter Institute will have oversight of the five schools and look after the money they receive from the state. The transfer will begin during the 2018-19 school year.

South Carolina Charter School District was established ten years ago for public charter schools which were not aligned with a specific school district. Charter schools are public schools which are exempt from the same requirements as traditional schools, with the idea they can teach students who might otherwise struggle.

The newspaper reports the district blocked four more charter schools which also sought to move under Erskine. School leaders said they wanted better support from their parent agency, but the district says the four are underperforming academically and are at risk of being closed. The district has asked the state Inspector General’s Office to review the schools, including Midlands STEM Institute in Winnsboro and three online charter schools.