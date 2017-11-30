SC Department of Consumer Affairs: Take steps to keep your home safe during holidays

If you are taking a vacation for the holidays, don’t let your home become the place for a break-in.

South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) spokeswoman Juliana Harris told South Carolina Radio Network that you need to put a hold on your mail. It could be asking for trouble if you do not. “It also alerts criminals that you’re not at home. So they’re more inclined to rob your house because they see that no one is checking the mail so you must not be home.”

Harris said visible accumulated mail is a prime target for thieves. “First of all it can lead to identity theft. So scammers might steal stuff out of your mailbox that will allow them to steal your identity. It could be pre-approved credit offers or incoming checks, outgoing checks.”

Also don’t post on social media that you are a way, share your memories of your vacation when you get back home.