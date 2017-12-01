Action plan for broadband coverage next in SC Promise Zone

Now that the needs regarding high-speed internet coverage in several South Carolina counties have been released in a report, an organization which works to provide coverage says the next step is to put a plan into action.

On Monday, members of Connected Nation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Federal Communications Commission, Connected Nation and community leaders released the report surveying the needs of the six-county Promise Zone in South Carolina.

The report found roughly one-third of South Carolina residents do not have access to high-speed internet at home.

“This team spent months completing a comprehensive community assessment to identify ways to improve access to broadband and other technologies,” Director of Connect South Carolina Jim Stritzinger said. The organization is a local subsidiary of Connected Nation. “The Technology Action Plan we developed from that work is a blueprint for how to improve the quality of life for all and how to restart the economic engine of the Promise Zone.”

“Part of the purpose of this report is to shine a light on the region and its many issues,” said the group’s Vice President of Community Affairs Eric Frederick. “This is the most important piece.”

Frederick said they compiled the report to bring communities and providers to the table to help solve the issues involving broadband coverage in the area. “The next challenge is trying to get the different organizations on board to really take up the mantle of these recommendations and run with them,” he said. “It’s not an easy thing to do.”

“Working with broadband providers to help them better identify places that don’t have service, or are underserved by existing broadband networks there, working on affordability issues, making sure that everyone can have equal access,” he continued. “Taking the recommendations of the plan, working with local organizations there in the Promise Zone and its federal partners with the USDA and others, to really implement those recommendations so that we can start to improve technology in that region.”

The Promise Zone includes Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.

“If we can help raise the demand for those services, shine the light on those services and really bring everybody to the table, it starts that conversation where providers are more willing and able to expand into those underserved areas,” he said.