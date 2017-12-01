SC faces challenges in care for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients

South Carolina faces serious challenges when it comes to the future care of patients with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

A recent study by the Rand Corporation listed the Palmetto State as one of the five nationwide worst-prepared for the projected burden of dementia in 2025.

“We understand that dementia is a crisis that is going to continue to be something states face because currently we have 10,000-plus baby boomers turning 65 a day. South Carolina Alzheimer’s Association spokeswoman Taylor Wilson said. “It’s called the silver tsunami.”

“We have a lot of work to do,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found about 12 percent of respondents 45 and older in South Carolina reported increased confusion or memory loss in 2015. And of those people, 60 percent said the confusion or memory loss was severe enough to interfere with their daily lives. Meanwhile, a study released this summer by Rush University Medical Center lists South Carolina among the top states known as a dementia neurology desert.

The study compared the number of neurologists in each state to a ratio of 10,000 dementia patients.

“Knowing that we’re one of the states that’s ill-equipped to deal with the expected burden of dementia, we also know that we have individuals who are already showing signs of cognitive decline,” Wilson said.

“In rural areas that make up the majority of South Carolina, many don’t have easy access to these specialists,” Wilson said. “But South Carolina, in particular, being a rural state, has access to a general practitioner.”

South Carolina has been part of a national plan to educate and encourage general practitioners about the symptoms, treatment, and care of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“We’re working to give primary care physicians the tools they need to manage the increased caseload and time to provide care and planning guidance,” Wilson said.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in America, Wilson said. In South Carolina, 86,000 people are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and about 304,000 people provide care for them.

The Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina can help people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. Click here for a link to the resources they provide.