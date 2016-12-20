Judge approves $2.3 million settlement between coastal resort and Jamaican, Romanian workers

A federal judge has signed off on a $2.3 million settlement between a high-end golf resort outside Charleston and more than 230 foreign guest workers who say they were illegally underpaid for years.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel signed the settlement order Friday between Kiawah Island Golf Resort and employees it hired through a federal H-2B guest worker program. The program allows the temporary employment of foreign workers if a business cannot find enough local workers to do the job.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of the workers by the Southern Poverty Law Center claims the resort failed to reimburse workers for recruitment fees over the past three years, as well as visa and travel expenses which federal regulations require. The lawsuit also claims workers were charged “excessive fees” for housing and transportation and did not receive a pay increase as required in 2013. The lawsuit claims all these factors caused the workers’ net pay to fall below the “prevailing wage” that the program requires.

Kiawah Island and the SPLC reached the agreement after two days of mediation earlier this year.

Eligible employees will receive half of the potential unpaid wages under state law associated with their first workweek unreimbursed expense claims for the estimated expenses they incurred each season between 2012 and 2015 to obtain H-2B visas and travel to South Carolina. They will also receive an additional payment of twice their unreimbursed expense recovery. Those employed during the 2013 season will receive half of their potential unpaid wages in answer to claims Kiawah Resort did not pay the set H-2B prevailing wage rate that summer.

Those employees who the resort improperly counted their tips towards wages will be able to receive 20% of the potential unpaid wages. And employees who were charged by Kiawah for daily transportation and housing will receive a 100% reimbursement.

Initially, 275 workers were part of the class-action suit, but court documents show 35 opted out before the settlement. Several others were deemed ineligible for a share of the settlement