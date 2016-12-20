Lawsuit filed against College of Charleston, fraternity after rape accusation

A 17-year-old former College of Charleston student is suing her old school and the fraternity where she said two members forced her to remove her clothes, then gave her drugs and raped her earlier this semester.

The lawsuit was filed in a Charleston County court last week and accuses the school and Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity’s Chi Omicron chapter of negligence for not developing policies and procedures to protect students’ safety. The filing seeks damages for injuries that the young woman said required treatment and a hospital visit.

The Charleston Post and Courier first reported the lawsuit on Monday.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit was a freshman at Charleston when she said the incident happened in August during the fraternity’s Bid Day, which is when new pledges are formally invited to join a fraternity or sorority. She accused two fraternity members Timothy Seppi and James West, III of assaulting and raping her in a bedroom during the party. The lawsuit states Seppi took video of the incident.

Both men were later arrested by Charleston Police, partly due to a photo on Seppi’s phone. West was charged with engaging a child for sexual performance. Seppi was charged with first- and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

A College of Charleston spokesman said the college does not comment on pending legal matters. However, the school revoked AEP’s charter in the incident’s aftermath. College President Glenn McConnell also announced a ban on alcohol at all Greek functions.