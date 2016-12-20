Census: South Carolina population growth is nation’s 10th-highest

South Carolina’s population growth was among the fastest in the nation during the past year.

New statistics released by the U.S. Census Bureau show the state’s population was the 10th-fastest growing in the nation over the past year and will likely surpass 5 million in 2017.

The Post and Courier reports that during the 12 months ending July 1, South Carolina grew by 66,285 people. The majority of that growth is due to those moving from other states.

Coastal urban and suburban areas are where the population in South Carolina is growing fastest.

Census data from 2015 indicates that the three most rapidly growing metropolitan areas on the Atlantic Coast were all in South Carolina for the third straight year. Those regions were the Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and Charleston metro areas.

Mount Pleasant in Charleston County grew the fastest of any city east of the Mississippi River with at least 50,000 residents, according to Census data.