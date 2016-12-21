Environmental groups disappointed SC coast not covered by new drilling ban

Environmental groups are disappointed the waters offshore of South Carolina were not included in a major Obama Administration protection announcement Tuesday.

The White House announced 31 underwater canyons in the Atlantic would be permanently protected from any future offshore drilling. All of the canyons stretch from off the coast of Cape Cod in Massachusetts to the Norfolk Canyon near Virginia. None of the shoreline from the Carolinas or Georgia were part of Tuesday’s announcement.

“It’s an important protection for deepwater canyons off the Atlantic coast,” Southern Environmental Law Center attorney Sierra Weaver said. “It does not go into the important and ecologically vulnerable areas of the Southeast United States.”

The move comes nine months after the Interior Department dropped plans to permit surveys for oil and natural gas off the Atlantic for the next five years. However, three companies have state approval for testing, so far none have withdrawn their applications.

President-elect Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to open up new areas for domestic oil drilling, but his Department of the Interior would need to begin new studies and groundwork before overturning the agency’s decision in March.

Some Republican lawmakers, including Gov. Nikki Haley, support the surveys and potential drilling — believing it could provide hundreds of jobs for coastal areas that do not rely on tourism.

“Our national security depends on our ability to produce oil and natural gas here in the United States,” American Petroleum Upstream Director Erik Milito said in a statement. “This proposal would take us in the wrong direction just as we have become world leader in production and refining of oil and natural gas and in reduction of carbon emissions. Blocking offshore exploration weakens our national security, destroys good-paying jobs, and could make energy less affordable for consumers.”

Industry wisdom has long been that the South Atlantic region holds small deposits of natural gas, but only a sliver compared to the Gulf Coast. However, the permit applications by survey companies seems to indicate energy companies see potential in the Atlantic.

But drilling is strongly opposed by the leaders of most coastal towns, who worry about the potential environmental damage and massive infrastructure that would be needed.