SC highways could be seeing record crowds as holiday travel begins

A record number of South Carolinians will be traveling for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

AAA Carolinas spokeswoman Tiffany Wright told South Carolina Radio Network that nearly 1.2 million people across the state will be driving 50 miles or more. “We’re going to see a record number of South Carolinians taking to the roads,” said Wright. The total forecast by AAA predicts a one percent increase from last year of people driving 50 miles or more.

Those driving to their destinations will encounter slightly higher gas prices than last year, the organization predicts.

Some people will be taking to skies to get to where they need to go. “Between 50,000 and 60,000 will be flying to their destination,” Wright said. “We haven’t seen much of an increase there as far as the numbers that we had last year.”

“Another 10,000 to 12,000 will be doing so by other modes of transportation,” said Wright. She said those are bus, tran or cruise ship.

The 12-day Christmas/New Year’s travel holiday period is defined this year as Friday, December 23 to Tuesday January 3.