University of South Carolina wants $15 million from local governments for new med school

The University of South Carolina is hoping it can get $15 million in assistance from the city of Columbia and Richland County for a planned new medical school building on the edge of the city’s downtown.

The State newspaper reports that leaders in the city and county have not been asked for the money yet. However, USC has filed records with the state indicating that local governments would be willing to give the university the money. However, some local leaders have indicated that they are not interested in giving the university the money.

USC hopes the aid can be combined with $50 million in state dollars to build a new $200 million health sciences complex away from its current campus. The new 16-acre site is slated to replace USC’s current School of Medicine, which is located on property in southeast Columbia owned by the Veterans Administration. The school is trying to pitch the campus as stirring the economic power in a section of the city’s urban core when it opens in 2020.

State Senate Education Committee Chair John Courson, R-Richland, told the newspaper that the university’s $50 million request may not go over well with conservative lawmakers. He believes there is a good chance the university will not get the full request, especially in a year where South Carolina’s budget is not expected to significantly grow.

USC also unsuccessfully requested the $50 million this past session.