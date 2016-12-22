Loris manufacturer decides to remain in Horry County for expansion

A company that designs and manufactures air flow measuring devices plans to remain in Horry County for a new expansion it hopes will eventually create 100 new jobs.

Ebtron announced Thursday it expects to bring more than $2.5 million of new capital investment with the expansion near its existing headquarters in Loris. The company had been eyeing potential alternatives sites in Rock Hill and other states.

“They’ve been courted by other states around the U.S. to move their entire operation,” said Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation CEO Josh Kay. He said his organization worked with Horry County, the town of Loris, and Santee Cooper to offer an incentives package favorable to Ebtron. The $500,000 package primarily centers around building a new access road to the expansion site, he said.

“We are also very grateful of the support from our local community and elected officials that have supported our effort to remain in the county,” Ebtron President Dave Dougan said. “We look forward to continued growth and community service in our great county.”

Kay said Ebtron has had several years of market growth and the company wants to build a new facility to meet increased demand. The 100 new employees would essentially double the company’s workforce over the next five years, according to Ebtron’s website.