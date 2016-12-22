Sen. Graham maintains course on Russia and president-elect

South Carolina’s senior senator is not backing down on the president-elect and Russia.

The State newspaper reports that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has said that he is not changing his stance against Russia for the sake of the party or to make incoming President Donald Trump happy.

Graham has said that he will support Donald Trump when he think he’s right and he’ll oppose him when he think the president is wrong. ““There will be areas of agreement, and I’ll support him in those,” the senator told McClatchy News. “And in others I will speak my mind and do my job.”

During an appearance on CNN earlier this month, Graham urged Trump to take a tough tone with Russia over hacking allegations. He felt that Russia likely tried to destabilize the U.S. elections by attacking the Democratic National Committee servers and stealing email off the computer of a top aide for Trump’s opponent Hillary Clinton. Russia has denied CIA and FBI conclusions that they are likely behind the cyberattack.