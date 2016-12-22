Upstate elk captured, relocated to Charleston-area zoo

Wildlife agents have captured an elk that spent the fall wandering through South Carolina’s Upstate, attracting lots of social media attention but worrying biologists by becoming increasingly comfortable and aggressive around humans.

The state Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday it has relocated the elk to a small state-run zoo in Charleston.

The young male generated excitement as the first wild elk spotted in South Carolina since Colonial times, but DNR agents say the 500-pound bull had become dangerously friendly with humans who fed it in the past and showed no inclination to return to its natural habitat in the North Carolina mountains. Despite DNR repeatedly urging residents not to approach or feed the elk, residents enamored with the animal continued to do so.

“It has become accustomed to people, so it will allow people to approach it,” DNR wildlife biologist Tammy Wactor said. “But it is unpredictable, and this behavior can create dangerous situations.”

An announcement Wednesday said the elk will now stay at Charlestowne Landing State Park. The park, which is located at the site of South Carolina’s first English settlement, maintains an Animal Forest preserve. The zoo houses bison, a cougar and other animals native to the region when Europeans arrived there more than 445 years ago.

Elk were present in the Carolina mountains during European colonization, but overhunting and loss of habitat led to their disappearance in the early 1800s. The animals were reintroduced to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina 15 years ago, and more than 150 elk now live there. This particular bull is thought to have crossed into South Carolina after being driven from its herd.

While DNR biologists say more elk sightings could be possible in the future if the Smoky Mountains herd grows, they say South Carolina is not a sustainable habitat for them.

“Could more elk wander this way? Yes,” DNR hunter education Capt. Billy Downer said. “But they most likely will not stay.”