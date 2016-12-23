AAA Carolinas says play it safe on the roads this holiday

The holiday travel season is here and AAA Carolinas forecasts the roads will be crowded and drivers need to be alert.

AAA spokeswoman Tiffany Wright told South Carolina radio Network that following the rules of the road is the best way to ensure safe travel. “Do your best in obeying the traffic safety laws, don’t speed,” said Wright.

She said if you are going to be drinking, have a plan for how you are going to get around and do not drink and drive. “Use a ride service such as Lyft or Uber,” Wright said. With the excitement of holiday parties and celebrations, she said too many drivers are taking to the roadways after drinking.

She also said to disconnect and drive. “Eliminate as many distractions as possible behind the wheel, such as cell phone use.”

AAA is predicting that a record number of South Carolinians will be taking to the roads this holiday season, with many not traveling until Friday. The organization warns drivers to be prepared for crowded roads and to consider leaving earlier or later to avoid the heaviest travel times.

The 12 day holiday travel period is from Friday, Dec. 23 to Tuesday Jan. 3rd.