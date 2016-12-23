Former Sanford aide appointed as White House communications director

Another politico with South Carolina ties has been appointed to a key post with the incoming Donald Trump administration.

Jason Miller headed US. Rep. Mark Sanford’s successful 2013 campaign for Congress in 2013 after an adultery scandal four years earlier marred his last term in the governor’s office.

Miller will be Trump’s White House Communications Director and an official assistant to the president. He had been working since late June as Trump’s campaign communications director after previously serving as a campaign adviser for Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s unsuccessful primary campaign.

Trump said in a press statement that Miller had been a “key member of my team” during the campaign and transition. The president-elect also tapped Republican National Committee spokesman Sean Spicer as his press secretary, while his campaign press secretary Hope Hicks will become director of strategic communications and his social media director Dan Scavino will serve in the same position at the White House.

Miller is originally a Seattle native, but now works out of northern Virginia for his political consulting firm Jamestown Associates.