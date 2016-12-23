Haley dismisses request to take leave of absence until UN ambassadorship

Gov. Nikki Haley’s administration quickly dismissed a request that she leave office early before becoming United Nations ambassador next year.

A government watchdog group is asking Haley to take a leave of absence as she prepares for the Senate confirmation process once President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Haley has previously said she’ll remain in office until the Senate votes to approve Trump’s nomination of her.

Common Cause South Carolina director John Crangle submitted a letter with the Governor’s Office on Thursday expressing concern Haley’s time will be distracted with the demands of the Senate.

“The process of vetting, security clearance, confirmation, briefing, and training for the position of UN ambassador will require considerable time and effort on your part at a time when the new General Assembly will be convening in January 2017 and considering vital issues,” Crangle wrote in the formal letter.

However, the governor’s spokeswoman told the Associated Press Haley saw “no problems” with continuing to carry out her current duties.

Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster is preparing to become the state’s chief executive once Haley resigns.