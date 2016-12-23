Rock Hill legislator says he’ll run for Congress should Mulvaney resign

Congressman Mick Mulvaney has not yet left office yet, but already the first candidates has announced a bid to potentially replace him next year.

Mulvaney is expected to resign his seat in the House of Representatives should the Senate approve his appointment by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Office of Management and Budget. Several Republican and Democratic names have already been linked to the seat in a conservative House district viewed as one of South Carolina’s more competitive.

Now State Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, is the first to announce he will seek the seat. The Republican confirmed to South Carolina Radio Network he will try to win the Fifth Congressional District, which represents north central South Carolina.

“I’ve run in the district before,” he said. “I’m a businessman and it’s something I think is needed in politics. I’m excited about serving under a president (Trump) that is not a politician.”

Norman is a real estate developer compared himself to Mulvaney by noting his reputation one of the most fiscally conservative voting records in the Statehouse and who frequently votes against his own party’s leadership. He has served 12 years in the chamber and unsuccessfully ran for House speaker against then-Speaker Bobby Harrell, but lost overwhelmingly.

He has run for Congress previously, losing to then-Democratic incumbent John Spratt by 13 percentage points in 2006. “Congressman Spratt had done a very good job of constituent service and he’d been in 22 years when I ran against him,” Norman responded, when asked about the unsuccessful campaign. “The district, I think, has also gotten more conservative since we ran.”

While Norman is the first to announce, other candidates rumored to be considering a run. So far, House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, and State Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, have said they are considering runs. Also considering is former South Carolina GOP chairman Chad Connelly.