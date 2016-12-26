Aiken County leader hoping Trump Administration resurrects Yucca Mountain

The U.S. Energy Department has signaled it still plans to build a new permanent repository for nuclear waste currently held at the Savannah River Site in Aiken County and elsewhere — although it is still in the very early stages and an initial draft does not include a location or timeline.

However, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian said he hopes the federal government will reconsider its original plan to complete the repository at Yucca Mountain. Aiken County was one of the entities which filed a lawsuit against the Nuclear Regulatory Commission after it moved to shut down Yucca Mountain before construction had finished. A federal appeals court sided with them in 2013, ruling the NRC must act to either license Yucca Mountain or outright reject it. The Department of Energy (DOE) has since moved to draft a new permanent home for the waste.

“Aiken County is very supportive of getting Yucca Mountain and getting the waste that’s here at Savannah River Site to that facility or some other,” Killian told South Carolina Radio Network. “We don’t need to wait another long time to study another piece of property, to tell you the truth.”

The DOE draft plan released earlier this month lays out a path forward to find a permanent resting place for tons of U.S. radioactive defense waste — partly kept at the Savannah River Site and the Hanford Site in Washington. The draft is more of a step-by-step process for the new Defense Waste Repository (DWR) than a specific plan and does not mention a timeline or location for the new site. It does show the Energy Department would chose a new site that is “consent-based,” or has the support of the local community. Yucca Mountain was largely scuttled largely due to opposition in Nevada, particularly the powerful Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

However, with Reid retiring from the Senate in January, Killian hopes the new Trump administration takes another look at Yucca Mountain. “I think it’s important that the DOE look at long-term alternatives,” he said. “But I really hope they don’t completely abandon the Yucca Mountain idea altogether until they… conclude that it is or isn’t a safe place to put it.”

Trump has previously said while campaigning ahead of Nevada’s caucus that he does not support reopening Yucca Mountain. After winning the GOP primary, Trump hedged his position and told CNN in October that he would “take a look at it” before coming up with an answer.