Sen. Graham threatening to end U.S. funding for the UN. due to Israeli settlement vote

South Carolina’s senior U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is threatening to put a stop to American funding for the United Nations due to its Israeli settlement vote last week.

Graham told CNN that he will propose a bill in Congress to halt U.S. funding for the United Nations unless the U.N. Security Council repeals its recently-passed resolution condemning Israeli settlements into Palestinian lands and labeling them as illegal. Graham is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The U.N. resolution was a major reprimand to Israel as the United States is a permanent member of the Security Council and could have vetoed the resolution, but instead abstained and allowed the measure to be adopted.

After the vote Friday, Graham released a statement saying that President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry went from “naïve and foolish to flat-out reckless” in letting the resolution to be adopted.

White House officials said the decision not to veto was in line with longstanding U.S. opposition to the Israeli settlements, arguing their existence leads to violence and prevent peace with Palestinians.