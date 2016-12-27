Aiken County legislator charged with domestic violence, pointing weapon at woman

An Aiken County legislator is facing domestic violence charges after deputies accused him of assaulting a woman and pointing a gun at her.

State Rep. Chris Corley, R-Graniteville, was arrested Tuesday morning by Aiken County deputies on charges of first-degree domestic violence and pointing a weapon at a person. The arrest was first reported by the Aiken Standard.

An Aiken County Sheriff’s Office report said deputies responded on Monday to Corley’s home, where a woman said the Republican legislator struck her in the face and said he was going to kill her. Children were in the home at the time, according to deputies. The woman said Corley only stopped attacking her because he heard kids screaming and noticed blood coming from her head.

The woman then said Corley went to his car, then came back inside with a handgun, pointed it at her and said he was going to kill himself before going into the bedroom. She fled the house with the children to a family member’s home across the street.

Corley told deputies that he and the woman got into an argument, because she thought the 36-year-old lawmaker was cheating on her. Corley is married with three kids. He said the woman attempted to strike him in the face with her fist, but he pushed her off of him. Corley said the woman scratched him in the forehead.

A bond hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Corley was reelected last month to just his second term in the South Carolina House, representing the Graniteville, Clearwater and Jackson communities of central Aiken County. He got brief national attention last year when he was a vocal opponent of removing the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse grounds. Corley proposed amendments to replace the flag with a white one of surrender that his amendment called the “‘unofficial flag of the South Carolina Republican Party.”

He also sent Christmas cards to his colleagues later that year which included photos of the old flag and criticism of their removing it. The card included the phrase, “May your Christmas be filled with memories of a happier time when SC’s leaders possessed morals”