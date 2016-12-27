Bill toughening SC dam safety laws will likely be among first taken up next year

Legislation filed for this upcoming Statehouse session could require dam owners to register with the state each year and gives regulators increased control over those structures should their failure create a risk for serious property damage downstream.

The bill filed by House Speaker Jay Lucas matches a set of recommendations made by an ad hoc House committee earlier this year after more than 70 dams failed statewide from hurricane rains the past two years.

House Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Chairman Davey Hiott, R-Pickens, said the legislation will be taken up quickly in his committee. “(House) Speaker (Jay Lucas) says he’d like to see something done on it very quickly. We’d like to get it passed and get it over to the Senate. They’ve sort of kept their eye on it, as well.”

Hiott said the registration requirement was included because regulators had trouble tracking down dam owners after the record rainfall breached dozens of dams and caused others to fail completely.

“Through all the testimony that we heard from just about every organization and every individual was that there’s no registration process,” he said. “The (Department of Health and Environmental Control) knew who had owned the dam or property, but there was no process for notification.” Many times, the dam had changed ownership from what the state had on its records.

Current state law gives DHEC inspectors authority over small, privately-owned dams that are 25 feet or taller, hold back 50 acre-feet of water or would cause a loss of life with their failure. Language in the new proposal would expand that authority to include dams where failure would cause “serious damage” to property or infrastructure downstream or create flood conditions that could cause another such dam to fail.

During the committee’s meetings this year, some legislators criticized that change, arguing it would be unfair to owners of older dam structures who could suddenly see their structures become regulated purely based on new development downstream.

Other separate proposals filed for next session would set a deadline for owners of washed-out dams to decide on rebuilding. The bill by State Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, targets those dams where public road repairs have been held up by property owners who cannot afford repairs or don’t commit to making them. Meanwhile State Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, is sponsoring legislation that would expand state authority to all dams with a state-maintained road. Another bill by State Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, would create grants to help some owners with repairs.