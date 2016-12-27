State Rep. Pitts prefiles bill to move Illegal Immigration Unit to State Law Enforcement Division

A law enforcement unit that handles illegal immigration enforcement in South Carolina could move, under a new proposal.

State Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, wants the Illegal Immigration Unit moved from the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Pitts prefiled legislation for the upcoming legislative session that would do just that. He told South Carolina Radio Network that the unit’s role is better in line with SLED than DPS.

“The Highway Patrol, their mission statement is traffic, to keep traffic flowing safely,”he said. “The fact that it fits in with SLED’s mission in a variety of areas and does not fit in with DPS.”

“It originally, when it was formed placed under SLED and it was moved during the recession period because the then-SLED director did not want the unit,” Pitts said.

If approved, the unit’s employees, budget and operations would fall back under the umbrella operation of SLED.

“It’s just a move for a better fit, smoother operations, better streamlined,” said Pitts.

Pitts tried to get language requiring the move in the state budget fiscal year, but it did not pass.